Full confidence in Draghi's ability says Gentiloni

BRUSSELS, FEB 11 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday he had full confidence in premier-designate Mario Draghi's ability to lead an "efficient and pro-European" government, using EU COVID recovery funds to boost growth and weather the virus emergency. Gentiloni said the 750 billion euro Recovery Fund, 209 billion of which will go to Italy, had a "very important growth potential" and so it was important that the likely government led by the ex-ECB chief "should go in the right direction". Gentiloni said he had "full confidence in (Draghi's) experience, ideas and abilities" to lead the government Italy needs. (ANSA).