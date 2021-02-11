Full confidence in Draghi's ability says Gentiloni

Muti ask Draghi to restore Italy's dignity via culture
11 Febbraio 2021
BRUSSELS, FEB 11 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday he had full confidence in premier-designate Mario Draghi's ability to lead an "efficient and pro-European" government, using EU COVID recovery funds to boost growth and weather the virus emergency. Gentiloni said the 750 billion euro Recovery Fund, 209 billion of which will go to Italy, had a "very important growth potential" and so it was important that the likely government led by the ex-ECB chief "should go in the right direction". Gentiloni said he had "full confidence in (Draghi's) experience, ideas and abilities" to lead the government Italy needs. (ANSA).
