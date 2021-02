Gays dangerous like addicts says La Spezia COVID jab form

GENOA, FEB 11 - Gay are described as "subjects with at risk behaviour like drug addicts and subjects dedicated to prostitution" in a COVID vaccination form issued by the local health agency in La Spezia, centre-left Liguria regional councillor Ferruccio Sansa reported on Facebook Thursday. He said the document listed 30 categories of subjects with risky behaviour including homosexuals. "We ask (authorities) how this was possible", Sansa said. (ANSA).