Italy's GDP to rise 3.4% this year, 3.5% in 2022 - EC

ROME, FEB 11 - The European Commission said Thursday that, after falling 8.8% in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, it expects Italy's GDP to rise by 3.4% this year. It forecast a sim rise, of 3.5%, in 2022. It said Italy's GDP will not return to its 2019 level by the end of 2022. But the Commission also said that its forecasts do not take account of the Next Generation EU COVID Recovery Fund, which will have a "considerable" effect on growth. (ANSA).