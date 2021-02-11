Man who died of COVID leaves fortune to care home

PIACENZA, FEB 11 - An 87-year-old bookkeeper who died of COVID in march left his large fortune to a care home in his home town of Piacenza, the local Libertà daily reported Thursday. A bachelor who spent his working life in a bank and his spare time as a church volunteer, Carlo Cesare Badagnani was the son of the historic sacristans of one of Piacenza's largest Church dioceses. The former bank clerk died of the coronavirus on March 26 and left three million euros to the home for the elderly, including cash, Treasury bonds and an apartment building containing six flats near the church he attended. The head of the care home, Father Giuseppe Basini, called the bequest "a sign of providence". In Libertà, those who knew him remembered Badagnani as a "mild, decent, God-fearing, and very devout man" and described his donation as "an act of magnificent altruism". (ANSA).