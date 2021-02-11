Orange weather alert in Calabria and Lazio

ROME, FEB 11 - An orange weather alert is in place in Lazio and Calabria on Thursday, while a yellow alert for bad weather is in force in another eight Italian regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Umbria. A landslide hit a number of homes near Salerno Wednesday without causing injuries while a rod collapsed neat Potenza and several homes were evacuated. A river broke its banks south of Naples on Thursday morning while a twister hit southern Sardinia and several roofs were blown off. Atlantic fronts are bringing heavy rain to most parts, as well as snow above 1300 metres. Icy Siberian winds will bring Italy the coldest weather of the winter around St Valentine's Day, forecasters said Monday. Snow, frost and very cold rain will whip all parts starting from Friday and lasting till the end of next week, they said. (ANSA).