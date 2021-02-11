2 men arrested in lorry driver's murder

212 mn seized from 'Ndrangheta-linked businessman
PAVIA
11 Febbraio 2021
PAVIA, FEB 11 - Italian police on Wednesday night arrested two men on suspicion of murdering a 48-year-old Italian lorry driver and destroying his body at Vigevano near Pavia just over a month ago. The pair, aged 31 and 43, are both from Vigevano. Filippo Incarbone was last seen on December 27 when he went to see his brother at Gambolò near Pavia. On January 3 he sent a New Year's well-wishing message to his sister-in-law. Since then, there has been no trace of him. Neighbours called police after his dog had been barking non-stop for 24 hours. His disappearance was also covered on the RAI state broadcaster missing persons show Chi l'ha visto? (ANSA).
