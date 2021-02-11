Ex-husband of slain Faenza woman probed for murder

212 mn seized from 'Ndrangheta-linked businessman
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco
Puglia, si «moltiplicano» i guariti: 5mila in 48 ore. Altri 1.063 casi e 25 morti. Su i ricoveri (+75).
Zona gialla, pubblicato il decreto
RAVENNA
11 Febbraio 2021
RAVENNA, FEB 11 - The former husband of a 46-year-old Italian woman found with her throat cut in her home at Faenza near Ravenna on Saturday has been placed under investigation for murder with another as yet unknown person, police said Thursday. Claudio Nanni, 48, a carbody repairer, is suspected of 'pluri-aggravated murder" in the death of Ilenia Fabbri, judicial sources said. Police on Thursday searched Nanni's home and his body shop, both in Faenza. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su