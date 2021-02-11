Ex-husband of slain Faenza woman probed for murder

RAVENNA, FEB 11 - The former husband of a 46-year-old Italian woman found with her throat cut in her home at Faenza near Ravenna on Saturday has been placed under investigation for murder with another as yet unknown person, police said Thursday. Claudio Nanni, 48, a carbody repairer, is suspected of 'pluri-aggravated murder" in the death of Ilenia Fabbri, judicial sources said. Police on Thursday searched Nanni's home and his body shop, both in Faenza. (ANSA).