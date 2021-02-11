Child dies after swallowing methadone

FLORENCE, FEB 11 - An 18-month-old boy died in Grosseto last September after swallowing methadone, according to the latest toxicology reports issued Thursday. The child's parents have been placed under investigation for manslaughter, police said, according to the Il Tirreno local daily. The warrant against the parents cites "acute methadone poisoning" as the cause of the boy's death in the southern Tuscan coastal city on September 15. It said the child had also been exposed to other drugs. A search of their home turned up a few grammes of hashish and a few empty methadone bottles. The parents have appointed a consultant who took part in the child's autopsy and is set to issue his conclusions. (ANSA).