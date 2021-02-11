Fico voting yes to Draghi govt, elections 'unthinkable'

212 mn seized from 'Ndrangheta-linked businessman
ROME
11 Febbraio 2021
(see related stories in Italy's political crisis) ROME, FEB 11 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico said Thursday that he was voting in favour of his 5-Star Movement (M5S) backing a government led by Premier-designate Mario Draghi in a poll of M5S members. "At the moment the movement is consulting its members to decide whether to take part in a government led by Mario Draghi centred on overcoming the current emergency, the (COVID-19) Recovery Plan and the ecological transition," Fico said via Facebook "The delicate moment the country is going through means we must reflect seriously and assume our responsibilities. "As the President (Sergio Mattarella) explained extremely clearly, it is unthinkable to have the country go to the ballot box at the moment". (ANSA).
