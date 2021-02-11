M5S start voting on whether to back Draghi govt

ROME, FEB 11 - The members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) are taking part in an online vote on Thursday on whether to back a government led by Premier-designate Mario Draghi. M5S founder Beppe Grillo had held up the vote on whether to support the new government after talks earlier this week but the anti-establishment group decided to go with poll after the former head of the European Central Bank agreed to have a Green 'Super-Minister' in charge of orchestrating the ecological transformation of the economy in his new cabinet. The M5S, the biggest group in parliament, is by its nature hostile to the idea of a government led by a non-politician technocrat and the issue has generated big differences within the movement. Indeed, some have complained that the question the M5S members are responding to on the Rousseau platform is framed to make it difficult to vote no. President Sergio Mattarella gave Draghi a mandate to form a government last week after outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive collapsed. Mattarella called on all the parties in parliament to get behind a government led by a non-political figure to avoid having to have snap elections in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Italy holding the presidency of the G20 this year and co-chairing the COP-26 UN Climate Summit with the UK. Italy must also finalize its plan on how to use over 200 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans it is set to get from the EU's COVID.19 Recovery Fund. The only party to have given Draghi a flat-out No is the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) group. Lower House Speaker and M5S bigwig Roberto Fico said Thursday that he was voting in favour of the movement backing a government led by Draghi. "At the moment the movement is consulting its members to decide whether to take part in a government led by Mario Draghi centred on overcoming the current emergency, the (COVID-19) Recovery Plan and the ecological transition," Fico said via Facebook "The delicate moment the country is going through means we must reflect seriously and assume our responsibilities. "As the President explained extremely clearly, it is unthinkable to have the country go to the ballot box at the moment". (ANSA).