Soccer: Atalanta to face Juve in Italian Cup final

ROME, FEB 11 - Atalanta will take on Juventus in the Italian Cup final after beating holders Napoli 3-1 at home on Wednesday in the return leg of the semi. Duvan Zapata was on target and Matteo Pessina scored a double to put the Bergamo side in the final after the first leg of the tie finished goalless. Juve knocked out Inter in the other semi. The final is scheduled to take pace in May. (ANSA).