Draghi govt risks being too broad says Conte

ROME, FEB 11 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte has said he fears the government set to be formed by Premier-designate Mario Draghi may have a ruling majority that is too broad for it to be effective. Conte told Corriere della Sera that he hoped the new government is sworn in as soon as possible but added that, given the range of parties supporting it, "the cohesion between the parties could feel the effects". "And the difficulties for the government's work may increase," he said The only party to have said No to a government led by the former head of the European Central Bank is the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) group. FdI leader Giorgia Meloni said her party would remain in the opposition to respect the mandate it got from its voters despite efforts to convince her to come aboard. "Everyone is saying everything and the opposite of everything," she told Il Fatto Quotidiano. (ANSA).