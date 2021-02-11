Giovedì 11 Febbraio 2021 | 11:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Draghi govt risks being too broad says Conte

Draghi govt risks being too broad says Conte

 
ROME
M5S to vote on backing Draghi govt (3)

M5S to vote on backing Draghi govt (3)

 
ROME
COVID: 12,956 new cases, 336 more victims

COVID: 12,956 new cases, 336 more victims

 
ROME
Cop who blindfolded US suspect in cop's murder indicted

Cop who blindfolded US suspect in cop's murder indicted

 
MILAN
'Young, elegant' gang burgled luxury homes in central Milan

'Young, elegant' gang burgled luxury homes in central Milan

 
ROME
Yield on 10-year BTP bond drops to record low

Yield on 10-year BTP bond drops to record low

 
ROME
Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Wolf prize in Physics

Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Wolf prize in Physics

 
ROME
Skiing: Mattarella phoned me says Goggia

Skiing: Mattarella phoned me says Goggia

 
BARI
4 arrests inc councillor for Foggia graft

4 arrests inc councillor for Foggia graft

 
CATANIA
26 arrests in 'business mafia' probe

26 arrests in 'business mafia' probe

 
ROME
Rosi doc, Pausini song make Oscar shortlist

Rosi doc, Pausini song make Oscar shortlist

 

Il Biancorosso

Le prime dichiarazioni
Bari, nuovo allenatore Carrera: «Sono qui per dare il massimo»

Bari, nuovo allenatore Carrera: «Sono qui per dare il massimo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'emergenza
Santeramo, insegnante 44enne morta per Covid: oggi scuola in lutto e sospesa Dad

Santeramo, insegnante 44enne morta per Covid: oggi scuola in lutto e sospesa Dad

 
Materaindagini della gdf
Matera, sequestrati beni per 10 mln a imprenditore accusato di reati fiscali e ambientali

Matera, sequestrati beni per 10 mln a imprenditore accusato di reati fiscali e ambientali

 
Foggia«gatto rosso»
Spacciavano droga anche durante il lockdown, sgominata banda: 9 arresti nel Foggiano

Spacciavano droga anche durante il lockdown: 9 arresti nel Foggiano

 
GdM.TVIn serata
Potenza, frana una strada per il maltempo: sgomberate 5 famiglie, ricerche con i cinofili

Potenza, frana una strada per il maltempo: sgomberate 5 famiglie, ricerche con i cinofili

 
BrindisiGiustizia
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: pm ricorre a Riesame contro arresti negati

 
LecceIl caso
Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

 
TarantoLa decisione
Cittadella della Giustizia a Taranto, firmato il protocollo

Cittadella della Giustizia a Taranto, firmato il protocollo

 
BatNella Bat
San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, dietrofront: si torna in zona gialla dall'11. Ma sull'errore dei dati bufera su Lopalco

Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco

Puglia, il giallo dei dati e la «moltiplicazione» dei guariti: 5mila in 2 giorni. Oggi 1.063 casi e 25 morti

Puglia, si «moltiplicano» i guariti: 5mila in 48 ore. Altri 1.063 casi e 25 morti. Su i ricoveri (+75).
Zona gialla, pubblicato il decreto

Vaccini Coronavirus, da domani prenotazione per gli over 80 in farmacie Puglia

Vaccini Coronavirus, da domani prenotazione per gli over 80 in farmacie Puglia

Bari, con divieti Covid vigili in bar senza mascherina bevono il caffè

Bari, nonostante i divieti caffè al banco per i vigili senza mascherina

Costiera Amalfitana, frana tra Salerno e Vietri sul Mare VIDEO

Costiera Amalfitana, frana tra Salerno e Vietri sul Mare VIDEO

ROME

M5S to vote on backing Draghi govt (3)

Premier-designate agrees to have Green 'Super-Minister'

M5S to vote on backing Draghi govt (3)

ROME, FEB 11 - The members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) are taking part in an online vote on Thursday on whether to back a government led by Premier-designate Mario Draghi. M5S founder Beppe Grillo had held up the vote on whether to support the new government after talks earlier this week but the anti-establishment group decided to go with poll after the former head of the European Central Bank agreed to have a Green 'Super-Minister' in charge of orchestrating the ecological transformation of the economy in his new cabinet. The M5S, the biggest group in parliament, is by its nature hostile to the idea of a government led by a non-politician technocrat and the issue has generated big differences within the movement. Indeed, some have complained that the question the M5S members will respond to on the Rousseau platform is framed to make it difficult to vote no. President Sergio Mattarella gave Draghi a mandate to form a government last week after outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive collapsed. Mattarella called on all the parties in parliament to get behind a government led by a non-political figure to avoid having to have snap elections in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Italy holding the presidency of the G20 this year and co-chairing the COP-26 UN Climate Summit with the UK. The only party to have given Draghi a flat-out No is the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) group. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it