Cop who blindfolded US suspect in cop's murder indicted

ROME, FEB 10 - An Italian policeman who blindfolded a young American suspected in the murder of another policeman in a drug deal gone awry in Rome in July 2019 was sent to trial Wednesday for using excessive force. Gabriele Natale Hjorth is one of two Americans charged with the murder of Carabinieri deputy brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. The Carabiniere who must now stand trial for blindfolding him is Fabio Manganaro. The other American man, Finnegan Lee Elder, has admitted to homicide and apologized. Elder stabbed Cerciello Rega while Natale Hjorth allegedly assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. (ANSA).