Cop who blindfolded US suspect in cop's murder indicted
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, nonostante i divieti caffè al banco per i vigili senza mascherina
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco
Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco
Covid in Puglia, picco di morti: 41 in un giorno. Altri 681 casi su 9mila test (7,3%), 2mila guariti. Arrivati vaccini AstraZeneca VD
ROME
10 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 10 - An Italian policeman who blindfolded a young American suspected in the murder of another policeman in a drug deal gone awry in Rome in July 2019 was sent to trial Wednesday for using excessive force. Gabriele Natale Hjorth is one of two Americans charged with the murder of Carabinieri deputy brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. The Carabiniere who must now stand trial for blindfolding him is Fabio Manganaro. The other American man, Finnegan Lee Elder, has admitted to homicide and apologized. Elder stabbed Cerciello Rega while Natale Hjorth allegedly assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su