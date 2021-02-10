'Young, elegant' gang burgled luxury homes in central Milan

MILAN, FEB 10 - The Milanese flying squad on Wednesday arrested what they called four "young and elegant" Serbian nationals including a minor for burgling luxury homes in central Milan and other Italian city centres. The four were arrested after their last burglary near Milan's iconic Sforzesco Castle was caught on CCTV on December 12, police said. One of the four had already been arrested fir burgling the home of an entrepreneur in Vicenza on January 27. Police seized several de luxe watches, valuable luxury bags, designer clothing and cash worth around 14,000 euros. (ANSA).