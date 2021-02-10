Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Wolf prize in Physics

ROME, FEB 10 - Giorgio Parisi has become only the second Italian to win the prestigious Wolf prize in Physics in half a century, Parisi, a professor at Rome's Sapienza University and the president of the Accademia dei Lincei science academy, won the price for "being one of the most creative and influential theoretical physicists in recent decades". The award citation mentioned his "ground-breaking discoveries in disordered systems, particle physics and statistical physics". (ANSA).