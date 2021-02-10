Skiing: Mattarella phoned me says Goggia

ROME, FEB 10 - President Sergio Mattarella phoned Sofia Goggia after a knee injury ruled the hot favourite for downhill gold out of the world championships in Cortina, the Italian Olympic champion skier said Wednesday. "I was phoned by President Mattarella a week ago and seeing the situation of the country is not exactly idyllic the phone call really pleased me," said the 28-year-old, who became the first Italian woman to win the Olympic downhill at the 2018 games in in PyeongChang. Goggia, who won the last four downhills leading into Cortina, said "seeing all the change at the top (of government) that are happening, it really pleased me". Goggia said being forced out of Cortina had been an "extremely tough blow" but she was now setting her sights on the next Olympics. (ANSA).