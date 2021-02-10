26 arrests in 'business mafia' probe

CATANIA, FEB 10 - Italian police on Wednesday made 26 arrests in a probe into the business interests of a Cosa Nostra clan from the Sicilian city of Catania. Police seized some 50 million euros in allegedly laundered investments in businsses in Sicily, Lombardy and Veneto. The probe hit the investments of the Scalisi-Laudani clan. Some 17 companies and 48 pieces of property were seized. The Follow The Money operation employed over 100 finance guard tax police. The clan was said to have successfully infiltrated legitimate businesses in the affluent northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy. (ANSA).