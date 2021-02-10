26 arrests in 'business mafia' probe

Cop who blindfolded US suspect in cop's murder indicted
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, nonostante i divieti caffè al banco per i vigili senza mascherina
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco
Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco
Covid in Puglia, picco di morti: 41 in un giorno. Altri 681 casi su 9mila test (7,3%), 2mila guariti. Arrivati vaccini AstraZeneca VD
CATANIA
10 Febbraio 2021
CATANIA, FEB 10 - Italian police on Wednesday made 26 arrests in a probe into the business interests of a Cosa Nostra clan from the Sicilian city of Catania. Police seized some 50 million euros in allegedly laundered investments in businsses in Sicily, Lombardy and Veneto. The probe hit the investments of the Scalisi-Laudani clan. Some 17 companies and 48 pieces of property were seized. The Follow The Money operation employed over 100 finance guard tax police. The clan was said to have successfully infiltrated legitimate businesses in the affluent northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su