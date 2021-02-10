M5S's Grillo calls for Green 'super-minister' in new govt

ROME, FEB 10 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo on Wednesday called on the new government to have a powerful 'super-minister' in charge of orchestrating a transformation of the Italian economy to make it environmentally sustainable. The M5S on Wednesday delayed an online vote of its members on whether to back an eventual executive led by Premier-designate Mario Draghi, after Grillo said they should wait to hear what the former head of the European Central Bank says in public after government-formation consultations., "France, Spain, Switzerland, Costa Rica and other countries have a Super-Minister for the ecological transformation," comedian-cum-politician Grillo said via Twitter. "Soon they will all have to have one. It's not me saying that. Nature, the economy, society are shouting it". (ANSA).