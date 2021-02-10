AstraZeneca jab shd be followed up by same one - ministry

Rosi doc, Pausini song make Oscar shortlist
ROME
10 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 10 - An initial dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should be followed up by another one of the same vaccine, the health ministry said Wednesday, ruling out the use of another vaccine to follow the first Astrazeneca jab. The ministry said there were "still too few data on the interchangeability of the AstraZeneca vaccine with other anti-COVID vaccines". Meanwhile in talks with premier-designate Mario Draghi Italy's provincial leaders called for the formation of a "civilian army" to boost the vaccine rollout in Italy, which has been delayed by failures to deliver the agreed amount of doses by producers including AstraZeneca and Pfizer, sources at the government-formation talks said. "A civilian army is needed to play its part to implement the challenge of the vaccinations," said the president of the Italian union of provinces (UPI), Michele de Pascale, after the talks with the former head of the European central Bank. "But another point of emergency," de Pascale said, "are the schools. which from a building standpoint are experiencing an emergency for some time and the (COVID) Recovery Plan is an opportunity to get them back within norms and launch an energy saving programme". (ANSA).
