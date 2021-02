Construction investment plunged 10% in 2020 - ANCE

ROME, FEB 10 - Investment in the Italian construction sector plunged 10% due to COVID lockdowns last year, sector group ANCE said Wednesday. "This was petrol on the fire which wiped out the first signs of recovery in 2019," said the building construction association. "It had an extremely heavy impact on a sector that in 12 years, since 2009, has seen its production levels reduced by over a third". (ANSA).