Full backing for Draghi, much to do says Bonomi

Rosi doc, Pausini song make Oscar shortlist
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, nonostante i divieti caffè al banco per i vigili senza mascherina
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco
Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco
Covid in Puglia, picco di morti: 41 in un giorno. Altri 681 casi su 9mila test (7,3%), 2mila guariti. Arrivati vaccini AstraZeneca VD
ROME
10 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 10 - The head of industrial employers group Confindustria said after government-formation talks with premier-designate Mario Draghi Wednesday that the confederation had voiced its full support for the former head of he European Central Bank and that he had a lot on his agenda. "We voiced our most convinced support for the action he will have to take, in the real hope that the parliamentary consensus reserved for his programme will be ample and solid, because there is really a lot to do, and it must be done quickly and well," said Carlo Bonomi. Draghi is meeting employers and trade unions Wednesday after garnering almost unanimous support from Italy's political parties, apart from an unexpected delay in a grassroots vote by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest group in parliament. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su