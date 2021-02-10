Full backing for Draghi, much to do says Bonomi

ROME, FEB 10 - The head of industrial employers group Confindustria said after government-formation talks with premier-designate Mario Draghi Wednesday that the confederation had voiced its full support for the former head of he European Central Bank and that he had a lot on his agenda. "We voiced our most convinced support for the action he will have to take, in the real hope that the parliamentary consensus reserved for his programme will be ample and solid, because there is really a lot to do, and it must be done quickly and well," said Carlo Bonomi. Draghi is meeting employers and trade unions Wednesday after garnering almost unanimous support from Italy's political parties, apart from an unexpected delay in a grassroots vote by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest group in parliament. (ANSA).