M5S councillor spurs row with anti-semitic post

TURIN, FEB 10 - A Turin city councillor for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has caused a row by posting anti-semitic drawings including a hook-nosed Jew holding a bloody knife behind his back in an attack on the newspaper group that publishes liberal dailies La Repubblica and La Stampa. Monica Amore, who has a history of posting conspiracy theories against the neoliberal global financial establishment, attacked the Gedi newspaper group for backing former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi's bid to form a new government. After condemnation form M5S leaders she apologised for the cartoon but said "I thought it was interesting that the Gedi group had so many backers". On Wednesday Amore was inundated with hostile reactions to her post including one that said "Beware, because Benito [Mussolini] was strung up upside down", referring to the desecration of the slain Fascist dictator's body in 1945. "Shame on you, Nazi," was another post. Amore has asked for a meeting with Turin's Jewish community leaders to apologise for what she posted in person. The M5S is split on supporting Draghi, once an anathema to the anti-establishment movement, but is expected to throw its considerable weight behind him once a delayed online vote takes place. (ANSA).