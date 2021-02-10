Uber Eats adopts health, safety protocol for riders

ROME, FEB 10 - Uber Eats said Wednesday that it has a adopted a new protocol to protect the health and safety of its food-delivery riders in Italy. In May a Milan court put the Italian branch of Uber Eats into administration for alleged exploitation of riders. The new protocol will see the company provide safety equipment such as helmets free to riders and lay on free training courses for them too, among other things. Uber Eats said it was the "first company in Italy to apply a package of clear procedures and concrete initiatives" of this kind. (ANSA).