Ice rink roof collapses due to snow

BOLZANO
10 Febbraio 2021
BOLZANO, FEB 10 - The roof of the public ice rink and skating centre at Vipiteno near Bolzano collapsed due to the weight of recently fallen snow on Wednesday, local sources said. The centre was closed due to COVID-19 and so there were no injuries. But the collapse was said to have caused huge damage. Vipiteno and the surrounding Alto Adige region are registering record snowfalls this year. Since the start of the winter, local meteorologist Dieter Peterlin told ANSA, some 285 litres/m2 have fallen, or three times the average seasonal amount. The all-time record, set in 1950/51, of 317 litres/m2, is now in sight, he said. A barn also collapsed due to the weight of snow on its roof at nearby San Candido, in the Val Pusteria, on Tuesday. Fire teams have been removing dangerous snow from inhabitants' roofs all over the region. The snow has become extremely compact due to freezing temperatures. Snow continued to fall Wednesday all across the Alto Adige region. (ANSA).
