Mercoledì 10 Febbraio 2021 | 13:33

TURIN
M5S councillor spurs row with anti-semitic post

ROME
Mattarella recalls 'horror' of Foibe

BOLZANO
Ice rink roof collapses due to snow

ROME
Uber Eats adopts health, safety protocol for riders

ROME
Four police convicted of assaulting reporter

ROME
1.3 tonnes of cocaine seized at Gioia Tauro port

ROME
Soccer: Juve reach Italian Cup final

ROME
Draghi meets business associations, trade unions

ROME
M5S delays vote on whether to back Draghi govt (3)

ROME
Draghi didn't mention ESM says M5S's Crimi

ROME
Covid: 10,630 new cases in 24 hours, 422 deaths

Le prime dichiarazioni
Bari, nuovo allenatore Carrera: «Sono qui per dare il massimo»

FoggiaLa vicenda
Foggia, maltratta genitori per farsi dare soldi: 44enne allontanato da casa

Barinel Barese
Modugno, ordina la droga online dalla Spagna, ma alla porta bussano i carabinieri: denunciato

LecceIl caso
Sud Salento, maestra lancia diario e prende in pieno un alunno: denunciata

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Erchie, affissero manifesti anti-Covid in tutta la città: denunciati

PotenzaRevenge porn
Potenza, invia video intimo ai figli della ex per vendetta: arrestato

TarantoLa decisione
Cittadella della Giustizia a Taranto, firmato il protocollo

Covid news h 24Il virus
Covid 19, focolaio a Policoro: situazione grave, positivi salgono a 65

BatNella Bat
San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

Covid Puglia, dietrofront: si torna in zona gialla dall'11. Ma sull'errore dei dati bufera su Lopalco

Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco

Coronavirus Puglia, la Regione chiede la zona gialla

Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco

Puglia, vaccini anti Covid: prenotazioni possibili in farmacia e attraverso Cup

Puglia, vaccini anti Covid: prenotazioni possibili in farmacia e attraverso Cup

Coronavirus, in Puglia 681 nuovi casi su 9mila test (7,3%). Altri 41 morti, oltre 2mila guariti in un giorno

Covid in Puglia, picco di morti: 41 in un giorno. Altri 681 casi su 9mila test (7,3%), 2mila guariti. Arrivati vaccini AstraZeneca VD

Maltempo in Puglia, neve in arrivo nel weekend e a San Valentino

Maltempo in Puglia, neve in arrivo nel weekend e a San Valentino. Previsioni del colonnello Guidi

ROME

La Repubblica journalist injured during clashes in Genoa

ROME, FEB 10 - Four police officers were found guilty on Wednesday of assaulting Stefano Origone, a reporter for daily newspaper La Repubblica, during clashes between police and anti-fascists in Genoa on May 23, 2019. The clashes took place following a rally by far-right group Casapound. The four officers were sentenced to 40 days in jail in a fast-track trial after being found guilty of causing bodily harm via excessive use of weapons. The judge said the cops did not recognise Origone as a journalist, having mistook him as a protestor. Such short jail terms in Italy are usually suspended. (ANSA).

