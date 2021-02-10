Four police convicted of assaulting reporter

M5S councillor spurs row with anti-semitic post
10 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 10 - Four police officers were found guilty on Wednesday of assaulting Stefano Origone, a reporter for daily newspaper La Repubblica, during clashes between police and anti-fascists in Genoa on May 23, 2019. The clashes took place following a rally by far-right group Casapound. The four officers were sentenced to 40 days in jail in a fast-track trial after being found guilty of causing bodily harm via excessive use of weapons. The judge said the cops did not recognise Origone as a journalist, having mistook him as a protestor. Such short jail terms in Italy are usually suspended. (ANSA).
