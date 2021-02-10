Draghi meets business associations, trade unions

ROME, FEB 10 - After two rounds of government-formation talks with Italy's political parties, Premier-designate Mario Draghi is meeting the nation's biggest trade unions and business associations on Wednesday. These include the leaders of banking association ABI and industrial employers' association Confindustria and the heads of Italy's three big trade union confederations, CGIL, CISL and UIL. Among the issues set to be discussed are whether to extend the COVID-19-linked ban on dismissing workers, which expires on March 31, the COVID CIG furlough fund, aid to businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions and the use of the money from the EU Recovery Fund. President Sergio Mattarella gave former European Central Bank chief Draghi a mandate to try and form a broadly backed government last week after outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive collapsed. (ANSA).