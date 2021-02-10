Draghi meets business associations, trade unions

Soccer: Juve reach Italian Cup final
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, nonostante i divieti caffè al banco per i vigili senza mascherina
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia torna zona gialla dall'11, ma dopo l'errore sui dati di Intensive e positivi è bufera sull'assessore Lopalco
Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco
Covid in Puglia, picco di morti: 41 in un giorno. Altri 681 casi su 9mila test (7,3%), 2mila guariti. Arrivati vaccini AstraZeneca VD
ROME
10 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 10 - After two rounds of government-formation talks with Italy's political parties, Premier-designate Mario Draghi is meeting the nation's biggest trade unions and business associations on Wednesday. These include the leaders of banking association ABI and industrial employers' association Confindustria and the heads of Italy's three big trade union confederations, CGIL, CISL and UIL. Among the issues set to be discussed are whether to extend the COVID-19-linked ban on dismissing workers, which expires on March 31, the COVID CIG furlough fund, aid to businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions and the use of the money from the EU Recovery Fund. President Sergio Mattarella gave former European Central Bank chief Draghi a mandate to try and form a broadly backed government last week after outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive collapsed. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su