Draghi didn't mention ESM says M5S's Crimi

ROME, FEB 9 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Vito Crimi said Tuesday that Premier-designate Mario Draghi did not even mention the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) during government-formation talks. The M5S's refusal to take up the option to have over 30 billion euros in low-interest funding from the ESM to invest in the health sector was a big factor in the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party withdrawing its support for outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's government and causing it to collapse. "A measure like the ESM should be used if there is a plan and economic reasons, which there are not," Crimi said after talks with Draghi. "Indeed, Draghi did not list the ESM in the government's action plan". Crimi said Draghi had given reassurances about the need to focus on the environmental transformation of the economy. (ANSA).