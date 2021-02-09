Salvini says he told Draghi he wants Italy to lead in EU

Covid: 10,630 new cases in 24 hours, 422 deaths
Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco
Covid in Puglia, picco di morti: 41 in un giorno. Altri 681 casi su 9mila test (7,3%), 2mila guariti. Caos su zona gialla. Arrivati vaccini AstraZeneca VD
Coronavirus, in Puglia 377 casi su appena 3583 test (10,5%). Altre 23 vittime 28% intensive occupate
ROME
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he told Premier-designate Mario Draghi that he wants a government headed by the former chief of the European Central Bank to take the lead in Europe. "We talked about Europe," Salvini said after government-formation consultations. "Our aim is for Italy to be a lead player in Europe again. "What we are interested in is that it works for the national interest at the EU level. "No austerity. No blood-and-tears pacts". Salvini said he did not talk to Draghi about who the ministers will be in his government. But he said he was satisfied that the premier-designate had agreed with the League's idea of using the model of streamlined bureaucracy employed in rebuilding Genoa's viaduct after the collapse of the Morandi bridge in 2018. (ANSA).
