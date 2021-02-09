Covid: 10,630 new cases in 24 hours, 422 deaths
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco
Covid in Puglia, picco di morti: 41 in un giorno. Altri 681 casi su 9mila test (7,3%), 2mila guariti. Caos su zona gialla. Arrivati vaccini AstraZeneca VD
Coronavirus, in Puglia 377 casi su appena 3583 test (10,5%). Altre 23 vittime 28% intensive occupate
ROME
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 10,630 new cases of COVID-19 and 422 coronavirus sufferers have died in the last 24 hours. That compares to 7,970 new cases and 307 deaths on Monday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll is now 92,002. It said 274,263 tests had been done, up from 144,270 on Monday. The ratio of positive cases with respect to the total number of tests was 3.9%, down from 5.5% on Monday. The ministry said the number of COVID-19 patents in intensive care in Italy was steady at 2,143. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su