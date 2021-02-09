Covid: 10,630 new cases in 24 hours, 422 deaths

ROME, FEB 9 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 10,630 new cases of COVID-19 and 422 coronavirus sufferers have died in the last 24 hours. That compares to 7,970 new cases and 307 deaths on Monday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll is now 92,002. It said 274,263 tests had been done, up from 144,270 on Monday. The ratio of positive cases with respect to the total number of tests was 3.9%, down from 5.5% on Monday. The ministry said the number of COVID-19 patents in intensive care in Italy was steady at 2,143. (ANSA).