Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, licenziati mister Auteri e il ds Romairone

Bari calcio, licenziati mister Auteri e il ds Romairone

 

Covid news h 24
Covid 19 a Fasano, 5 giorni dopo vaccinazione un positivo e un morto in Rsa

Covid 19, 5 giorni dopo vaccinazione un positivo e un morto in Rsa di Fasano

 
La sentenza
Bari, boss ucciso per vendetta: confermato ergastolo per i due sicari

Bari, boss ucciso per vendetta: confermato ergastolo per i due sicari

 
La sperimentazione
Foggia, il Policlinico Riuniti e l'Istituto Zooprofilattico studiano le varianti del Covid 19

Foggia, il Policlinico Riuniti e l'Istituto Zooprofilattico studiano le colture cellulari dei pazienti Covid 19

 
Covid news h 24
Covid 19, focolaio a Policoro: situazione grave, positivi salgono a 65

Covid 19, focolaio a Policoro: situazione grave, positivi salgono a 65

 
Il caso
Tricase, polemiche sulla cittadinanza al Duce: rinviata la revoca

Tricase, polemiche sulla cittadinanza al Duce: rinviata la revoca

 
Il caso
Taranto, perseguitava la ex compagna: arrestato per stalking

Taranto, perseguitava la ex compagna: arrestato per stalking

 
GdM.TV
Potenza, auto finisce contro albero: conducente illeso

Potenza, albero cade su auto in corsa: conducente illeso

 
Nella Bat
San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

 

ROME

I told Draghi he should decide 'independently' - Berlusconi

Govt of national unity being formed says FI leader

I told Draghi he should decide 'independently' - Berlusconi

ROME, FEB 9 - Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday that he told Premier-designate Mario Draghi that he must be his own man in calling the shots in an eventual government led by the former president of the European Central Bank. "I confirmed Forza Italia's support to the premier-designate and called on him to make high profile decisions, taking account of the indications of the parties, but deciding in full autonomy," ex-premier Berlusconi said after talks with Draghi. "What is being formed is a government based on the unity of the country and of the political parties, without any preclusions. "It is the response to a serious emergency and it will last as long as necessary to overcome it". (ANSA).

LE RUBRICHE

