I told Draghi he should decide 'independently' - Berlusconi

ROME, FEB 9 - Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday that he told Premier-designate Mario Draghi that he must be his own man in calling the shots in an eventual government led by the former president of the European Central Bank. "I confirmed Forza Italia's support to the premier-designate and called on him to make high profile decisions, taking account of the indications of the parties, but deciding in full autonomy," ex-premier Berlusconi said after talks with Draghi. "What is being formed is a government based on the unity of the country and of the political parties, without any preclusions. "It is the response to a serious emergency and it will last as long as necessary to overcome it". (ANSA).