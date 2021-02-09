Skiing: Start of action at Cortina worlds delayed again

Online grooming of under-10s increasing - police
ROME
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - The start of action at the Cortina d'Ampezzo World Alpine Skiing Championships was delayed again on Tuesday because of bad weather, with the women's SuperG postponed due to thick fog. The women's combined event, which features slalom and super-G runs, had to be rescheduled on Monday because of heavy snow. (ANSA).
