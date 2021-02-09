Martedì 09 Febbraio 2021 | 16:52

ROME
Online grooming of under-10s increasing - police

ROME
Body of man killed by son along with mother found in river

ROME
Skiing: Start of action at Cortina worlds delayed again

ROME
Good news on vaccines from EU, Draghi tells parties

ROME
Italy's borrowing costs at all-time low in Draghi effect

BRESCIA
Chemicals firm sequestered for pollution in Brescia

ROME
Tax reform must be based on progressive system - Draghi

ROME
Vanoni, Negramaro, Amoroso get Sanremo guest spots

ROME
LeU says hopes united front with PD, M5S on Draghi

ROME
Italy will vaccinate 10 mn a month from Easter - AIFA head

ROME
Spallanzani chief calls for Sputnik jab

ROME

Online grooming of under-10s increasing - police

Lockdown may have been a factor in big rise last year

ROME, FEB 9 - The Italian postal police said Tuesday that the online grooming of young children by paedophiles is on the rise. It said it handled 14 cases of grooming regarding children aged nine or younger in 2018, 26 in 2019 and 41 in 2020 in figures released on Safer Internet Day. It said children spending more time online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related restrictions may have been a factor in the sharp rise last year. It said the real number of cases is probably even higher. (ANSA).

