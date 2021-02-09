Body of man killed by son along with mother found in river

Online grooming of under-10s increasing - police
ROME
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - The body of a Bolzano man allegedly killed by his son along with the boy's mother was believed to have been found in the river Adige Tuesday, not far from where her body was found on Saturday, local sources said. The young man, Benno Neumair, is in custody charged with double homicide and hiding the bodies of Peter Neumair and Laura Perselli, his parents, in a suspected row over money. The young man denies killing them. The Bolzano couple disappeared on January 4. (ANSA).
