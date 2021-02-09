Good news on vaccines from EU, Draghi tells parties
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco
Coronavirus, in Puglia 377 casi su appena 3583 test (10,5%). Altre 23 vittime 28% intensive occupate
ROME
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - Good news on COVID vaccines from the EU is on the way, premier-designate Mario Draghi told political parties in government-formation talks, sources told ANSA Tuesday. Vaccination campaigns that have been dogged by delays will soon be sped up thanks to contracts with producers, he said. On the domestic front, Draghi said moves would be made to speed jab delivery by working on logistics. Draghi added that teachers should get the jab before other categories. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su