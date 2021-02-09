Good news on vaccines from EU, Draghi tells parties

ROME, FEB 9 - Good news on COVID vaccines from the EU is on the way, premier-designate Mario Draghi told political parties in government-formation talks, sources told ANSA Tuesday. Vaccination campaigns that have been dogged by delays will soon be sped up thanks to contracts with producers, he said. On the domestic front, Draghi said moves would be made to speed jab delivery by working on logistics. Draghi added that teachers should get the jab before other categories. (ANSA).