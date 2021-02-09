Italy's borrowing costs at all-time low in Draghi effect

Good news on vaccines from EU, Draghi tells parties
ROME
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - Italy's borrowing costs fell to an all-time low Tuesday on the prospect of former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi leading a new government. The yield on the 10-year BTP Treasury bond fell to just 0.59%. The spread between Italian 10-year bond yields and their German equivalents was steady at 95 points. Draghi's new national unity government is expected to be sworn in by the weekend. (ANSA).
