Italy's borrowing costs at all-time low in Draghi effect

ROME, FEB 9 - Italy's borrowing costs fell to an all-time low Tuesday on the prospect of former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi leading a new government. The yield on the 10-year BTP Treasury bond fell to just 0.59%. The spread between Italian 10-year bond yields and their German equivalents was steady at 95 points. Draghi's new national unity government is expected to be sworn in by the weekend. (ANSA).