ROME
Good news on vaccines from EU, Draghi tells parties

ROME
Italy's borrowing costs at all-time low in Draghi effect

BRESCIA
Chemicals firm sequestered for pollution in Brescia

ROME
Tax reform must be based on progressive system - Draghi

ROME
Vanoni, Negramaro, Amoroso get Sanremo guest spots

ROME
LeU says hopes united front with PD, M5S on Draghi

ROME
Italy will vaccinate 10 mn a month from Easter - AIFA head

ROME
Spallanzani chief calls for Sputnik jab

ROME
No alternative to macaque testing says court

ROME
Bank deposits rise 11% in Dec - BoI

CAGLIARI
2 arrests in steroid trafficking probe

Bari calcio, biancorossi in cerca di nuovo tecnico: prende quota ipotesi Carrera

GdM.TVL'impatto
Potenza, auto finisce contro albero: conducente illeso

LecceL'annuncio
Lecce riconoscerà la cittadinanza onoraria a Patrick Zaki

BariPresidente AMCI
Bari e i manifesti anti aborto. Boscia: ecco perché non rimuoverli

BatNella Bat
San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

Foggianel foggiano
Monte Sant'Angelo, rogo distrugge 3 mezzi raccolta rifiuti

Taranto«Ambiente svenduto»
Taranto, processo fumi Ilva: 2 legali positivi al Covid ma udienza prosegue con requisitoria Pm

Materale indagini
Rotondella, omicidio ingegnere: arrestato presunto assassino

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, il 20 e 21 febbraio arriva la gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

Puglia, vaccini anti Covid: prenotazioni possibili in farmacia e attraverso Cup

Coronavirus Puglia, la Regione chiede la zona gialla

Coronavirus, in Puglia 377 casi su appena 3583 test (10,5%). Altre 23 vittime

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

«Il mio folle viaggio con Toti & Tata»

ROME

Tax reform must be based on progressive system - Draghi

No new taxes, says premier-designate

ROME, FEB 9 - Tax reform must be based on progressive system, premier-designate Mario Draghi has told parties during government-formation talks, according to sources present. Rates and brackets must be rejigged according to progressive principles, the former head of the European Central bank said. Draghi reportedly ruled out new taxes or duties. He also said the tax reform must address the "endemic evil" of tax evasion. (ANSA).

