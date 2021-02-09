Tax reform must be based on progressive system - Draghi

Good news on vaccines from EU, Draghi tells parties
ROME
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - Tax reform must be based on progressive system, premier-designate Mario Draghi has told parties during government-formation talks, according to sources present. Rates and brackets must be rejigged according to progressive principles, the former head of the European Central bank said. Draghi reportedly ruled out new taxes or duties. He also said the tax reform must address the "endemic evil" of tax evasion. (ANSA).
