Chemicals firm sequestered for pollution in Brescia

BRESCIA, FEB 9 - A chemicals company operating in the centre of the northern city of Brescia was sequestered Tuesday in a pollution probe where the lead prosecutor called the firm "a cancer in the heart of the city". The Caffaro plant, which has been in Brescia city centre since 2003, has been emitting levels of chromium and mercury "well over the legal limit," said prosecutors Donato Greco and Silvio Bonfigli. Brescia chief prosecutor Francesco Prete said the plant was a "a cancer in the heart of the city that must be uprooted". Values of hexavalent chromium - the polluting substance at the centre of the Erin Brokovich film exposé on groundwater pollution, were 10-15 times the legal norm, he said. The prosecutors said the site had been the source of "continual pollution". (ANSA).