Spallanzani chief calls for Sputnik jab

ROME, FEB 9 - The health director at Italy's premier infectious disease hub, Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, on Tuesday urged Italian health authorities to approve the use of Russia's Sputnik vaccine in Italy. "The COVID-19 variants do not scare me, and Sputnik should be approved," Francesco Vaia told Rome daily Il Messaggero. "There is a war on and we will root out the virus," he added. Vaia noted that the Sputnik jab had a stated efficacy of 90% and said "I hope the European and Italian authorities, EMA and AIFA, authorise it as soon as possible". The Sputnik vaccine, the first to be developed against the COVID-19 virus, is being used by several countries around the world. (ANSA).