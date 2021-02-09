Vanoni, Negramaro, Amoroso get Sanremo guest spots

ROME, FEB 9 - Ornella Vanoni, Negramaro, and Alessandra Amoroso have got guest spots at this year's Sanremo Song Festival, host and organiser Amadeus said Tuesday. He said Vanoni, 86, would give a "great homage" on Saturday night, the culmination of the annual extravaganza. This year's fest has been pushed back from February to March 2-6 due to COVID-19. (ANSA).