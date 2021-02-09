Italy will vaccinate 10 mn a month from Easter - AIFA head

ROME, FEB 9 - Italy will have the capacity to vaccinate 10 million people a month from Easter, according to the director of Italian drugs agency AIFA. Asked when mass vaccinations would start,Nicola Magrini told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that "from Easter onwards we could be able to vaccinate 10 million citizens or more every month." Magrini also explained the government's decision to authorise the AstraZeneca jab for the under-55s. He said data on its efficacy on 55-65-year-olds were "too few" to be able to make a decision. (ANSA).