Italy will vaccinate 10 mn a month from Easter - AIFA head

Chemicals firm sequestered for pollution in Brescia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco
Coronavirus, in Puglia 377 casi su appena 3583 test (10,5%). Altre 23 vittime 28% intensive occupate
ROME
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - Italy will have the capacity to vaccinate 10 million people a month from Easter, according to the director of Italian drugs agency AIFA. Asked when mass vaccinations would start,Nicola Magrini told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that "from Easter onwards we could be able to vaccinate 10 million citizens or more every month." Magrini also explained the government's decision to authorise the AstraZeneca jab for the under-55s. He said data on its efficacy on 55-65-year-olds were "too few" to be able to make a decision. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su