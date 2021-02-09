LeU says hopes united front with PD, M5S on Draghi

ROME, FEB 9 - The small leftist Free and Equal (LeU) party said after government-formation talks with premier-designate Mario Draghi Tuesday it hoped it could form a united front in favour of the former ECB chief with its allies in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Our hope is that the three forces in the alliance, M5S, PD and LeU, can agree on a single stance on the Draghi government that is being set up," said LeU House Whip Federico Fornaro. "As I think will be the case for all the parliamentary groups, we reserve the right to give an overall assessment after the premier-designate has gone through the further phases," he added. (ANSA).