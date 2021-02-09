No alternative to macaque testing says court

Chemicals firm sequestered for pollution in Brescia
ROME
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - There is no alternative to research testing with macaques, the Audit Court has said in explaining a January 28 ruling approving the continued use of the monkeys in a project aimed at restoring the sight of thousands of persons. The project, approved by the health ministry and carried out by the universities of Parma and Turin, cannot use humans as alternatives to macaques, the court said. It also said using a lower number of macaques was not possible. Animal rights groups had appealed to the Audit Court, Italy's highest administrative court, against the project. The Lightup project is aimed at helping people who have lost their sight. (ANSA).
