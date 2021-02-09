2 arrests in steroid trafficking probe

CAGLIARI, FEB 9 - Cagliari police on Tuesday arrested two people and placed another five under investigation in a probe into the trafficking of steroids and other doping substances across Sardinia. Police seized over 600 vials of anabolic steroids and other doping substances which had been illegally imported, as well as 13,000 euros. Those arrested have been charged with trafficking and distributing substances capable of altering athletes' performances. They have also been charged with possessing narcotics with the intent of distribution, and receiving stolen goods. The probe began last year when a batch of steroids was seized from a body builder. Substances seized included nandrolone, as well as cocaine, police said. (ANSA).