Berlusconi to attend 2nd round of Draghi consultations

ROME, FEB 9 - Three-time former premier , media mogul and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi will attend the second round of government-formation consultations by premier-designate and ex-ECB chief Mario Draghi on Tuesday, FI said. Berlusconi, 84, who missed the first round last week due to minor health concerns, will lead the FI delegation at the talks with Draghi. He has already voiced strong support for Draghi's bid to form a new government following the collapse of Giuseppe Conte's executive due to the defection of a small centrist party. (ANSA).