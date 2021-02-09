COVID alarm hits Umbria

PERUGIA, FEB 9 - An alarming spike in COVID-19 cases has hit eh central Italian region of Umbria. Over 500 people have been admitted to hospital with the coronavirus across the region, and hospitals have put off non-urgent surgery until January 21. The regional capital, Perugia, has been turned back into a high-risk COVIID red zone. "We have been pushed back a year," health officials there said. Officials said there were rising fears of the region being struck by new COVID variants. (ANSA).