Martedì 09 Febbraio 2021 | 11:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
18 arrests for illicit waste trafficking

18 arrests for illicit waste trafficking

 
PERUGIA
COVID alarm hits Umbria

COVID alarm hits Umbria

 
ROME
Draghi will make right things happen - Gentiloni

Draghi will make right things happen - Gentiloni

 
ROME
Ex union leader, Senate chief Marini dies of COVID at 87

Ex union leader, Senate chief Marini dies of COVID at 87

 
ROME
Industrial production fell 11.4% in 2020 - ISTAT

Industrial production fell 11.4% in 2020 - ISTAT

 
ROME
Draghi to focus on health,jobs,business, schools,environment

Draghi to focus on health,jobs,business, schools,environment

 
TURIN
2 skiers missing after avalanche near Sestriere

2 skiers missing after avalanche near Sestriere

 
ROME
Italy to be hit by Siberian chill at St Valentine's

Italy to be hit by Siberian chill at St Valentine's

 
ROME
COVID: 7,970 more cases, 307 more victims

COVID: 7,970 more cases, 307 more victims

 
ROME
Recovery fund cash will boost GDP by 2.5 pts this yr - UPB

Recovery fund cash will boost GDP by 2.5 pts this yr - UPB

 
ROME
COVID: Lazio starts vaccinating over 80s

COVID: Lazio starts vaccinating over 80s

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, biancorossi in cerca di nuovo tecnico: prende quota ipotesi Carrera

Bari calcio, biancorossi in cerca di nuovo tecnico: prende quota ipotesi Carrera

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariInnovazione
Policlinico Bari, arrivano protesi con stampante 3D per i tumori ossei

Policlinico Bari, arrivano protesi con stampante 3D per i tumori ossei

 
BatNella Bat
San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

San Ferdinando di Puglia, incendiarono auto dirigente comunale: arrestati due 18enni

 
Foggianel foggiano
Monte Sant'Angelo, rogo distrugge 3 mezzi raccolta rifiuti

Monte Sant'Angelo, rogo distrugge 3 mezzi raccolta rifiuti

 
LeccePrimo sbarco nel Salento
Patù, 28 migranti curdi sbarcano sulla costa: 2 feriti in ospedale

Patù, 28 migranti curdi sbarcano sulla costa: 2 feriti in ospedale

 
Taranto«Ambiente svenduto»
Taranto, processo fumi Ilva: 2 legali positivi al Covid ma udienza prosegue con requisitoria Pm

Taranto, processo fumi Ilva: 2 legali positivi al Covid ma udienza prosegue

 
Materale indagini
Rotondella, omicidio ingegnere: arrestato presunto assassino

Rotondella, omicidio ingegnere: arrestato presunto assassino

 
Potenzaagricoltura
Basilicata, promozione coltivazione canapa per scopi ambientali: organizzato un tavolo alla Regione

Basilicata, promozione coltivazione canapa per scopi ambientali: insediato tavolo alla Regione

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, il 20 e 21 febbraio arriva la gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

Torre Guaceto, il 20 e 21 febbraio arriva la gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

 

i più letti

Puglia, vaccini anti Covid: prenotazioni possibili in farmacia e attraverso Cup

Puglia, vaccini anti Covid: prenotazioni possibili in farmacia e attraverso Cup

Coronavirus, in Puglia 377 casi su appena 3583 test (10,5%). Altre 23 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 377 casi su appena 3583 test (10,5%). Altre 23 vittime 28% intensive occupate

Coronavirus Puglia, la Regione chiede la zona gialla

Covid Puglia e l'errore sui letti, Regione chiede zona gialla. Lega: Emiliano sbaglia, i pugliesi pagano. FI: via Lopalco

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

«Il mio folle viaggio con Toti & Tata»

«Il mio folle viaggio con Toti & Tata»

ROME

Draghi will make right things happen - Gentiloni

Fully aware of challenges facing reform agenda says commissioner

Draghi will make right things happen - Gentiloni

ROME, FEB 9 - Premier-designate Mario Draghi will make the right things happen if as expected the ex-ECB chief's government-formation bid is successful, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told the Financial Times Tuesday. "I am sure Draghi will use his extraordinary experience and his strong leadership to make the right things happen," said the former Italian premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) heavyweight. He said the former president of the European Central bank "is very well aware of the bottlenecks, difficulties, and challenges needed to push reforms ahead in Italy". A new broad-based national unity government led by Draghi is expected to be sworn in by the end of the week. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it