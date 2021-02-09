Draghi will make right things happen - Gentiloni

ROME, FEB 9 - Premier-designate Mario Draghi will make the right things happen if as expected the ex-ECB chief's government-formation bid is successful, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told the Financial Times Tuesday. "I am sure Draghi will use his extraordinary experience and his strong leadership to make the right things happen," said the former Italian premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) heavyweight. He said the former president of the European Central bank "is very well aware of the bottlenecks, difficulties, and challenges needed to push reforms ahead in Italy". A new broad-based national unity government led by Draghi is expected to be sworn in by the end of the week. (ANSA).