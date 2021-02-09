18 arrests for illicit waste trafficking
09 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 9 - Italian industrial production fell 11.4% in 2020, ISTAT said Tuesday. This was the second worst result since the start of current recording in 1990, after a slightly bigger fall following the 2009 financial crash, the statistics agency said. ISTAT said a gradual recovery after the collapse in March and April had suffered a setback in recent months, preventing a return to levels preceding the COVID emergency. In December, it added, output was down 0.2% on the month and 2% down over the year. Helping the economy recover from the brutal COVID recession will be one of the main tasks of the likely next government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. (ANSA).
