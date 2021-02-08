2 skiers missing after avalanche near Sestriere
TURIN
08 Febbraio 2021
TURIN, FEB 8 - Two Italian skiers are missing after an avalanche hit the mountains near Sestriere on Monday, the alpine rescue service said. They said the avalanche had hit between Cesana and Sauze di Cesana. (ANSA).
