Italians feared struck by wall of snow

2 skiers missing after avalanche near Sestriere

TURIN, FEB 8 - Two Italian skiers are missing after an avalanche hit the mountains near Sestriere on Monday, the alpine rescue service said. They said the avalanche had hit between Cesana and Sauze di Cesana. (ANSA).

