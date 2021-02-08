COVID: 7,970 more cases, 307 more victims

ROME, FEB 8 - There have been 7,970 more COVID-19 cases, and 307 more virus victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday. On Sunday the new cases were 11,641, and the new victims 270. Some 144,270 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, compared to 206,789 Sunday. The positivity rate has fallen from 5.6% to 5.5%. There have been 36 more intensive care cases in the last 24 hours, and 261 more hospital admissions, the ministry said. (ANSA).